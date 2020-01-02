Six more districts in Karnataka to get Early Intervention Centres

F FATHFATHIMA By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With already 13 District Early Intervention Centres (DEIC) set up in the state, the department of Health and Family Welfare (HFW) will have six more centres in different districts by the end of March 2020. The DIEC focuses on early detection and management of 4Ds – defects at birth, diseases in children, deficiency condition and developmental delays including disabilities. The objective behind setting up DEICs is to reduce the infant mortality rate (IMR). V S Basavaraju, Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities in Karnataka said, “By the end of March, we are looking at adding in more DEICs in six districts of the state.

We have seen many children benefitted in the rest of 13 districts. In the Mysuru DEIC alone, we saw about 3,500 children being benefitted by the programme. The aim is to have it to spread across all the state.” The six districts where the DEIC will be set up in March are Chitradurga, Chamrajnagar, Udupi, Koppal, Tumakuru and Yadgir under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK). “The RBSK team will screen children from child delivery to anganwadi and to the school. If there is any deficiency or developmental delays, they are referred to the DEIC immediately from where they can sought the treatment with a team trained and specialised for the DIEC’s”, said Dr Veena V, Deputy Director in RBSK section, HFW.

Every DIEC will have a counsellor, psychologist, paediatrician, dentist, nurse, speech therapist who will take care of the patients. The idea is to detect such patients below six years of age and treat them at a young age. “With the established staff and equipments and infrastructure, the districts are well equipped. At DEICs, patients will get treatment under one roof,” said Dr Veena. She added that there is a need for a department of disability and DEIC to work together – whereas in DEIC, if a patient needs hearing aid, the department of disability should provide them. This will bring in more coordination and be helpful to the patients as well, Dr Veena said. While V S Basvaraju said, “Even now the disabled patients are not the top priority for the government. Even though there are plenty of resources but we need the system to be put into place. The disabled people have certain 5% quota in medical colleges and they get scholarships and free housing and pensions too which they are not aware and many dont come forward to take these.”