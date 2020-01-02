Home Cities Bengaluru

Students of Vidyashilp Academy at the revived Manae Lake in Bengaluru on Wednesday

Bengaluru Traffic Police book 426 cases on Tuesday as against 471 on December 31 last year

Published: 02nd January 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

A few incidents of molestation were reported on December 31 | SHRIRAM B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It appears New Year revellers became slightly more responsible this time. Though marginal, there was a dip in the number of drunk driving cases compared to last year. Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) booked 426 such cases on Tuesday as against 471 on the New Year eve a year ago. As many 461 drunk driving cases had been filed on the same day in 2017. They checked on about 8,000 vehicles at 176 points on Tuesday night. A senior officer of Ashok Nagar traffic police station said, “This time, we had told all the bar and pub owners to keep watch on the people who would drink excessively.

We asked them to advise drunk revellers not to drive and instead ask their friends to do it or book cabs. Many pub owners followed it and helped them book cabs.” An officer of Cubbon park traffic police station said, “We saw many sober people driving, with drunk ones on the passenger seats, thus ensuring safety on the road which was good to see.

And there were no injuries or fatal accidents during New Year eve.” On the larger picture, the traffic police said there was a remarkable decline in the number drunk driving cases during the entire 2019 compared to the figures for the preceding two years. As many as 73,741 cases were booked in 2017 and the number came down significantly to 53,092 in 2018 and further declined to 40,0551 in 2019. Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda said strict enforcement of rules, steep fines and improved awareness among public resulted in the positive change. “There has been a good decline in the number of drunk driving cases. We can attribute it to the steeper fines,” Gowda said

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp