Students of Vidyashilp Academy at the revived Manae Lake in Bengaluru on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It appears New Year revellers became slightly more responsible this time. Though marginal, there was a dip in the number of drunk driving cases compared to last year. Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) booked 426 such cases on Tuesday as against 471 on the New Year eve a year ago. As many 461 drunk driving cases had been filed on the same day in 2017. They checked on about 8,000 vehicles at 176 points on Tuesday night. A senior officer of Ashok Nagar traffic police station said, “This time, we had told all the bar and pub owners to keep watch on the people who would drink excessively.

We asked them to advise drunk revellers not to drive and instead ask their friends to do it or book cabs. Many pub owners followed it and helped them book cabs.” An officer of Cubbon park traffic police station said, “We saw many sober people driving, with drunk ones on the passenger seats, thus ensuring safety on the road which was good to see.

And there were no injuries or fatal accidents during New Year eve.” On the larger picture, the traffic police said there was a remarkable decline in the number drunk driving cases during the entire 2019 compared to the figures for the preceding two years. As many as 73,741 cases were booked in 2017 and the number came down significantly to 53,092 in 2018 and further declined to 40,0551 in 2019. Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda said strict enforcement of rules, steep fines and improved awareness among public resulted in the positive change. “There has been a good decline in the number of drunk driving cases. We can attribute it to the steeper fines,” Gowda said