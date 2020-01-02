Home Cities Bengaluru

Swiggy launches digital wallet to credit refunds

The last few years has seen internet companies moving into payments business and the latest to jump into the fray is online food delivery startup Swiggy.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The last few years has seen internet companies moving into payments business and the latest to jump into the fray is online food delivery startup Swiggy. The Bengaluru-headquartered company has launched its own wallet – Swiggy Money. According to a notification in its FAQ column, the wallet will initially be used to credit amounts for the cancelled orders.

Later, Swiggy Money will function as a usual digital wallet for transactions. The wallet is powered by ICICI Bank and is a fully Reserve Bank of India (RBI)- compliant Prepaid Payment Instrument. This essentially means that users have to complete a minimum KYC customer by entering governmentissued identification information to use the service.

With minimum KYC, a Swiggy Money user can transact up to `10,000 while a full KYC allows the user to load up to `1 lakh. Industry analysts say business isn’t the usual for banks anymore and digital platforms today have more hold on a customer, thanks to the advantage of consumer database, power of analytics, and faster processes.

“Whether it is Ola or Swiggy, they have created customers at a far greater pace than any bank, and they have a better understanding,” said a senior official with a staterun bank, “The reason they get into financial services is because they need revenue models. Barring deposits, clearing and wholesale lending, other services will move to fintechs.”

