Which skills require upgrading?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Evolution of a business is directly proportional to the need of evolving skills. Founders being the foundation of a startup have to keep updating their skills for the business to flourish. First of which should be time management, because when the business is evolving rapidly it becomes overwhelming so it is imperative to tweak your time management skills as such that you achieve maximum output while being equally invested in your employees. Second, comes problem-solving attitude; it does not matter what kind of problem you are facing.

The most important thing is how you solve it. When obstacles appear to be unbeatable, question the goal, and if necessary, alter it and when it does not go according to your plan, use setbacks to improve your skills. Evolving times need an evolving mind to explore new problem- solving ways. Lastly comes upgrading soft skills; these are communications and problem-solving skills. Big data and analytics are topics firmly embedded in our business dialogue, it is the core around which all new sales and marketing technology is built and has become the axis of all sorts of businesses. Data is an enabler of future strategies and immediate change, thanks to the power of predictive analytics and advanced data science and therefore it’s imperative for the founders to understand its importance and u s e i t efficiently. - Komal Agarwa l , founder and Marketing D i re c t o r, Pebble

As the founder of a company or a business, management and leadership skills are essential for the longevity of your business. As the driving force for your business, having the right communication skills to interact with your employees and staff is the first step towards creating a good team and building the morale of the team. Be patient and persistent so that you get the desired output from your team. There are quite a few online courses and training material that a founder can refer to understand the intricacies involved in communicating and dealing with employees.

Secondly, in this tech-driven world, every founder should be aware of the latest technological trends in their specific industry. This will help you implement solutions that will help in the smooth functioning of your company/startup. Lastly, being resourceful is an essential skill for a startup founder. The ability to make the best use of the available resources and ensure smooth day to day functioning of the organisation. As a founder, to be more resourceful, it’s important to interact with other startup founders, mentors, industry leaders to keep yourself updated about how to effectively deal with business challenges. - Vamsi Mareddy, Co-Founder and Director, T h r e e D o t s and a Dash

During the early stages of a startup, a founder wears multiple hats and takes note of every issue by himself, but as the business evolves these issues are taken care of by the other employees. Here’s where the importance of upgrading your communication skills with the employees kicks in. If you need people to follow your lead, you’ll want to enhance your communication skills and efficiently bring vital components to light for your employees. Listen more to them, align employee and business goals, create feedback loops, build peer-to-peer networks, this allows you to gain a fresh perspective and it makes your employees feel acknowledged simultaneously boosting their output.

The idea of evolving while the company grows is how to create a system instead of the body. So that you can grow the company and the role of a founder becomes a lot more orchestration than execution. Here is where you need to update your delegating skills; founders being the one since inception have a tendency to get attached to their work being done their way and they try to do it all but it’s not practical as time goes by. They need to learn to delegate as it will not only improve employee productivity efficiently but also would unburden their shoulders. As a founder of a business, you will have to grow from an IQ standpoint, but as a leader, it is imperative to grow from an Emotional Intelligence (EQ) point as well. - Tarun Lala, Executive Director, Fanzart