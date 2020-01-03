Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP reclaims 4,000 sqft of Hulimavu lake

Two houses demolished, owners of four others agree to clear encroachments

Published: 03rd January 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

The houses demolished on the Hulimavu Lake bed as part of BBMP’s encroachment clearance drive on Thursday; (below) a man shows a marked property during the drive | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) got into action mode with the onset of the New Year. With help from the revenue department, the civic body started encroachment clearance drive at Hulimavu lake on Thursday.

In a day-long operation, residential houses and commercial buildings were demolished and 4,000 square feet of encroached lake bed was reclaimed. Vacant sites were fenced.

BBMP lakes chief engineer, Mohan Kumar told The New Indian Express that this was the first encroachment clearance drive after Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) handed over the lake to the BBMP. Survey of all the water bodies has started and encroachment clearance will be taken up along with Revenue Department officials.

He explained that Hulimavu lake is divided into two survey numbers. On Thursday, work was done on the southern side (survey number 110 of Kammanahalli) spread across 15 acres, where 1.35 acres of the lake bed was encroached upon by 14 individual houses, a temple and seven vacant lands. The BBMP removed two houses, while owners of eight houses had obtained a stay order from the High Court.

In case of four houses, there were partial encroachments of 5-6 feet. Here the property owners gave an undertaking to the BBMP that they will clear the encroachment and redo their structures at their cost. In case of two more buildings, the dwellers were over 85 years old and their children were away. The tahsildar and BBMP officials on humanitarian grounds did not demolish the property. The officials spoke to their wards who promised to vacate the properties immediately, he said.

BBMP officials maintained that it was not a sudden drive. The survey of the properties had been done in 2014- 15 and notices issued to each encroacher in 2016, after which they approached the court and did not vacate the properties till date. Interestingly, all these encroachers have A-khata property registration certificates.

The officials said in case of the second portion spread across 125 aces, it was found that 18 acres of the lake bed was encroached upon, of which 13 acres was encroached upon by the BDA itself to form a layout. Interestingly the BDA officials have a government order to show that they were not at fault. Further, on 35 guntas of land stands a temple and eight small commercial buildings to which tahsildar slapped notices.

A senior BBMP official said: “Thursday’s exercise showed that all government departments were equally responsible for the encroachment, improper records, issuing of khatas and construction of houses.”

Farmers can take silt from
Varthur, Bellandur for free The Bangalore Development Authority has called upon thosein the brick-making business as well as farmers to visit Bellandur and Varthur lakes and take the silt for free. An official release said that farmers could use the silt as fertiliser while it is also found to be very useful in the manufacture of bricks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp