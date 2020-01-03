Chitra Santhe on Jan 5,to feature 1,300 artists

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The most-awaited Chitra Santhe is back and it’s better this time. Over 1,300 artists from across India will showcase their talent at the day-long exhibition-cum-sale on January 5, from 8 am to 8 pm, in and around Chitrakala Parishath (CKP). The theme this year is farmers and agriculture.

Speaking to media, CKP President Dr B L Shankar on Thursday said this is the 17th edition of the Santhe. The tagline for the Santhe is the famous song on Kuvempu — Negilakuladalagadagide Dharma ... Negila Mele Nintide Dharma.

Apart from this, there will also be a ‘gram swaraj’ exhibition depicting rural lifestyle of farmers, on January 5 at Gandhi Bhavan.

CKP had received over 2,600 applications from participants, and each was carefully examined by the expert committee, which chose 1,300 artists. There will be 1,500 stalls in CKP, on Kumara Krupa Guest House Road, Crescent Road, and Gandhi Bhavan Road. Special stalls for senior citizens and physically challenged will also be set up, Shankar said.

He said over 500 artists from various states like Manipur, Sikkim, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand, are participating. Stall owners are supposed to pay only registration fee of Rs 500 only.

Art works ranging from `100 to lakhs of rupees, will be on display and on sale. It is said that last year the exhibition-cum-sale had earned around Rs 3 crore. The deals will only be between the artist and the visitor and CKP will not take anything from them. The Education Department is supporting the event and has contributed `30 lakh and for the first time, the Tourism Department is also participating in the exhibition by bringing 30 artists and their works on the theme, landscape and heritage.

To ensure safety of people, CCTVs will be put up across the three roads and inside CKP. Around 300 students and staffers of CKP’s Fine Arts College will be working as volunteers. Later, from 8 pm to 12 am, CKP employees, staffers, students, along with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), will clean the three roads.

Shankar said, apart from the Santhe, Chitrakala Sanman — an award ceremony honouring noted artists from across India — will be held on January 4. Apart from this, for the first time, India Art Fair will be held at CKP from April 24 to 28. Similarly, CKP will also host the first-ever World Water Art Colour Creation in India, in October, where 500 art works from over 25 countries will be dsiplayed.