HAL, Wipro join hands for 3D metal printing

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aerospace and defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Wipro 3D — the metal additive manufacturing (AM) business of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) — for the first time in India, have signed an MoU to design, develop, test, manufacture and repair aerospace components using metal additive technology.

The MoU accentuates development, test, and application of new material for use in metal additive technology. Prove-outs and certification of components developed using metal 3D printing is also a key element of this cooperation, a release said.

Shekhar Shrivastava, CEO, Bangalore Complex, HAL, said, “This initiative will create a unique synergy of capabilities that can accelerate the adoption of metal additive manufacturing in aerospace in India. Qualification of parts for aerospace is challenging as it would require prove out and extensive testing followed by certification by regulatory authorities which may also include flight testing.”

Pratik Kumar, CEO, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, said, “This MoU will bring metal 3D printing into the mainstream of India’s aerospace. Wipro 3D and HAL have worked together in the past. This further strengthens our collaborative efforts to create additive technology leadership in aerospace.”

Globally, the aerospace industry has been one of the foremost adopters of metal 3D printing due to its benefits of faster design iterations, weight and geometry optimization, performance improvement and flexible manufacturing.

Ajay Parikh, Vice President and Business Head, Wipro 3D, said, “The MoU will provide significant manufacturing and MRO flexibility and freedom to existing, upcoming, and legacy aerospace programmes. The additive technology capability Wipro 3D has built over the years in Aerospace and Defense verticals, will help us in collaborating with HAL.”