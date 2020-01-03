Labourer kills guard in drunken brawl

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 62-year-old security guard was murdered by a drunk labourer in Peenya Industrial Area, on Wednesday night.The deceased, Thippeswamy, a resident of Bydarahalli, hails from Pavagada in Tumakuru. The police have arrested the accused, Sanjay Yadav, from Bihar, in connection with the murder.

Police said that the deceased and the accused were working at a generator spare parts manufacturing unit located at 18th Cross in Peenya Industrial Area. The accused, Yadav, usually slept there after the work. Around 10 pm, he came there drunk and there was an argument between them over a trivial issue. In a fit of rage, Yadav allegedly punched Thippeswamy in his chest and pushed. Thippeswamy fell and sustained head injuries in the fight and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.