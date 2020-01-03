Metro’s midnight service wows commuters

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was sheer delight for passengers who alighted late on Wednesday at the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station and the Kempegowda central bus station when they got to know the last Metro train was departing at midnight. They didn’t have to worry about hiring cabs or autos as the Metro would take them closer home.

The last train services from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro station towards the four terminal stations of Yelachenahalli, Mysore Road, Baiyappanahalli and Nagasandra departed at 12 am on Thursday, the inaugural day. The extension of service will be permanent and the departures at all other stations have been pushed by 35 minutes. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation too has extended the late-night services of its feeder buses for the benefit of Metro commuters.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation officials and the Home Guards worked together to ensure that not a single passenger was left behind. This reporter boarded the 12 am train from Platform 1 of the KG station towards Baiyappanahalli. On the first run, there was a decent crowd on board and commuters spoke over each other to convey their happiness.

T D Manjula, who works with the Health and Family Welfare Department, and her family boarded the 8.15 pm bus from Mysuru, where they had gone on a visit in the morning for New Year darshan at the Nanjangud temple. “My husband checked on his phone and realised that the last train was at 12 am. So we are now taking the train to our residence near Baiyappanahalli. It is such a relief for us,” she said.

Sanjeev Singh, his wife and daughter were happy Metro commuters. “We were returning from Delhi by Sampark Kranti Express which got delayed by six hours. When we reached Yeshwantpur railway station, it was past 11 pm. Someone at the station told us that we could use the Metro to reach our residence as the services have been extended. I would have blown up anywhere between Rs 900 and Rs 950 as cabs demand more for night travel,” he said.

TCS employees S R Spoorthi and S R Sanketh were returning home from Shivamogga after their vacation. “We reached Majestic at 11.25 pm and checked online and realised we could catch this train. We will be using a rental bike to head to Whitefield from Baiyappanahalli Metro,” said Spoorthi.

Manjunath Prabhu Shankar too was impressed. “In a city like Bengaluru, where we go for parties or return late from work, it is so important. I hope Metro does not stop this run just because the train is not full,” he said.

Single woman traveller Nisha took the last train at Baiyappanahalli which left at 11.35 pm. “I feel so safe using the Metro rather than any other public transport,” she said. BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashvanth Chavan said that anywhere between 1,700 and 2,000 passengers have used late night services when compared to the ridership a day earlier. “This is just the first day. When many are aware of the extension of services, patronage is bound to go up,” he said.