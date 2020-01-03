Month-long lake survey from January 6

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a gap of 30 years, birders, ornithologists and volunteers will get together to survey 198 lakes in the city. The month-long exercise will be taken up with help from the state government following directions of the High Court.

A similar survey was done in 1989.

The training and workshop will be held on January 4 and the survey will be held from January 6 to February 6, when a large number of migratory birds visit the city. It is also the same season when the first detailed survey was held three decades ago.

The volunteers will undergo the training at Venkatappa Art Gallery and each group on field will comprise of a lake and bird expert. So far 140, people have been registered and not more than 200 volunteers will be roped in.

Taking note of the pathetic condition of the lakes in the city where the avian diversity has reduced drastically, the court had on November 29 issued directions to repeat the 1989 lake survey and told the state government to support it.

Following this, Environmental Support Group Trust (ESG) on Thursday wrote to the Chief Secretary and all departments seeking support in the form of vehicles, permission to enter lakes and take details from 6 am till late evening, conduct vegetation and water analysis survey, threats to birds and disturbances.

The survey is being divided into weekday and weekend exercises.

On weekdays, smaller teams will visit small lakes and make notes. On weekends, large teams will visit large water bodies, where many birds visit.

Leo F Saldanha, coordinator ESG, said in 1996-97, a survey of 190 lakes was done, but not of this intensity.

There is no information of biodiversity loss. But it has been observed that 70-80 per cent birds have stopped visiting Bengaluru because of the poor lake management, where shallow and marshy lands

disappeared and lakes have become like “soup bowls”.

Environmental Management Policy & Research Institute (EMPRI) has been directed to assist the court.

Ulhas Anand, a birder, said two surveys were done in 2015-16 and 2016-17, but then only birds were noted. The detailed survey of 1989 was never repeated.

It will be a good method to assess what has changed, what needs to be done, what is lost and what are the causes.

The report will be submitted to the High Court and copies will be given to the government departments also.

Observations over the years have shown that most of the large ducks, cotton teals, Pochards, bar-headed geese and wigeons are no more seen in Bengaluru lakes.

The birds which used to come from Central Asia and European countries are no longer seen, said ornithologist S Subramanya.