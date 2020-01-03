Home Cities Bengaluru

Mysurean moves HC, challenges surcharge for non-superfast train

According to a timetable published by the Railways, the speed of Malgudi Express running between Mysuru and Yelahanka is less than 55 kmph.

Published: 03rd January 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mohammed Dastagir (65), a resident of Udayagiri in Mysuru moved the Karnataka High Court against the Railways for allegedly collecting superfast surcharge illegally from passengers travelling in Malgudi Express though its speed is lesser than the limit fixed for superfast express trains.

Hearing the PIL, argued by the petitioner on his own, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar issued a notice to the Railway Board and South Western Railways.

Dastagir contended that as per the circular dated December 1, 2006, issued by the Railway Board, a train can levy additional superfast surcharge, if the speed of a train is 55 kmph or more.

According to a timetable published by the Railways, the speed of Malgudi Express running between Mysuru and Yelahanka is less than 55 kmph. In spite of that, the Railway Board was illegally collecting surcharge from passengers, he contended.

Dastagir stated that he had approached the Railway Board and the South Western Railway with a legal notice asking them to stop collecting the superfast surcharge from passengers and also direct the Board to submit a true account of the surcharge collected from passengers of this express from August 15, 2018.  

Train notoriously late
According to information obtained under the RTI Act by the petitioner about the arrival and departure of Malgudi Express from July 1, 2019, to September 12, 2019, this train was delayed almost every day. The information revealed that Malgudi Express arrived at Mysuru station on time only on one day on July 22, 2019. On all other days, the train has been late

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp