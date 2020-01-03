Mysurean moves HC, challenges surcharge for non-superfast train

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mohammed Dastagir (65), a resident of Udayagiri in Mysuru moved the Karnataka High Court against the Railways for allegedly collecting superfast surcharge illegally from passengers travelling in Malgudi Express though its speed is lesser than the limit fixed for superfast express trains.

Hearing the PIL, argued by the petitioner on his own, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar issued a notice to the Railway Board and South Western Railways.

Dastagir contended that as per the circular dated December 1, 2006, issued by the Railway Board, a train can levy additional superfast surcharge, if the speed of a train is 55 kmph or more.

According to a timetable published by the Railways, the speed of Malgudi Express running between Mysuru and Yelahanka is less than 55 kmph. In spite of that, the Railway Board was illegally collecting surcharge from passengers, he contended.

Dastagir stated that he had approached the Railway Board and the South Western Railway with a legal notice asking them to stop collecting the superfast surcharge from passengers and also direct the Board to submit a true account of the surcharge collected from passengers of this express from August 15, 2018.

Train notoriously late

According to information obtained under the RTI Act by the petitioner about the arrival and departure of Malgudi Express from July 1, 2019, to September 12, 2019, this train was delayed almost every day. The information revealed that Malgudi Express arrived at Mysuru station on time only on one day on July 22, 2019. On all other days, the train has been late