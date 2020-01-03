Home Cities Bengaluru

Parents, teachers want hearing impaired students to learn English

Unlike their able bodied peers, such students are limited to learning one language at a time because learning more languages simultaneously would confuse them, said experts.

Published: 03rd January 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Participants attend the seminar

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With English being used widely as medium of instruction in regular schools, educators and parents of hearing impaired students too want a switch to a bilingual medium of instruction for visual-based learning (for instance lip reading). It is crucial for students to have a base in one language to know the structure, and it is often the mother tongue, which the student is exposed to at home, according to experts.

The pros and cons of introducing more than one language for hearing impaired students were weighed in by parents and educators at a seminar -- bilingualism - challenges in deaf education -- organised by SGS Vagdevi Centre for Rehabilitation of Communication Impaired on Thursday.

Unlike their able bodied peers, such students are limited to learning one language at a time because learning more languages simultaneously would confuse them, said experts. “Hence, at the Early Infant Stimulation Centre, children are admitted at two years of age, and are taught to communicate in Kannada for three years. Once the student is proficient in the language, they can start learning the next language,” said Dr Shantha Radhakrishna, director of SGS Vagadevi Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Communication Impaired. The institute is looking to introduce spoken English six months prior to students joining regular schools by involving their mothers in training process.

Dr Shantha, who is also a professional audiologist, said, dwindling number of vernacular (Kannada) medium schools does not make a strong case for continuing to teach them only Kannada.For Uma (name changed), a parent who moved to Bengaluru from West Bengal, teaching her daughter the basics of language in English is much easier as it is spoken at home. “After getting the basics right, we together learnt Kannada, and now I too can speak it,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp