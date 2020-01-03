Suburban rail: Netizens ask PM ‘kya hua tera vaada’

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving in the city, netizens asked “Kya hua tera vaada?” to remind him of the promises of approval for the suburban rail project.

Bengalureans took to Twitter on Thursday and seemed unwilling to see Modi leave without acknowledging their long-pending demand for a suburban rail. A ‘tweetathon’ of sorts with the hashtag

#ChukuBukuCabinetClearanceBeku, initiated by Citizens for Bengaluru’s Srinivas Alavilli, saw many citizen groups like Whitefield Rising and citizens requesting the PM to pave the way for approval by his cabinet.

The project was given the green light by the Railway Board recently, but is yet to be approved by the Union cabinet. Twitterati shared videos of then railway minister Piyush Goyal’s promise too, and asked ‘vada....toot gaya?’ Some tweeted in Kannada too. One such tweet said, “ChukuBukuBeku..Kuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu! Are you hearing it? Yes, Bengaluru Needs Suburbans Trains! Mr. Prime Minister - please give the go ahead!”

Another tweet read: “Two years passed and zero progress on ground! Lakhs of commuters waiting.”

Citing the New Year, another twitter user said, “Dear @narendramodi sir, in case you are planning for a New Year’s gift to Bangalore, here is our wishlist-”bangalore suburban train”.

However, this is not the first time citizens have pressed for the rail in city. They have even done rail yatras with the ‘Chukubukubeku campaign.’

Srinivas Alavilli tweeted, “For 36 years, all parties, central and state govt, played football with suburban train project resulting in terrible traffic and pollution. Now, we are told the project needs Union cabinet clearance! Dear @Narendramodi Bengaluru demands chukubukucabinet clearance beku, When will it be given?”

More than 200 people participated and more than 3,500 tweets were posted in two hours, with the hashtag #ChukuBukuCabinetClearnaceBeku to welcome Modi, and remind him of his promise which is still stuck with the Union cabinet. We did not expect so much support but hundreds of volunteers joined the twitter campaign at short notice, Alavilli said.

However, Modi is yet to keep up his ‘vaada’ as he didn’t mention anything about the train in his speech to the people of Karnataka.