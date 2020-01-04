Home Cities Bengaluru

A blend of two worlds

Rock outfit Param’s new song explores the thought of how people are so engrossed in pursuits that they forget what they actually want

Published: 04th January 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Pic: Pandarinath B/(From left) Abhimanyu Menon, Sanketh Kumar, Vijay Hegde, Mayur G S, Shreyas Urs

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ask members of the Hindustani Progressive Rock outfit Param on what brought them together, and vocalist Vijay Hegde promptly says that  despite each member being a part of different projects back in Mysuru, they realised that working together was the missing piece of the puzzle, which led to the formation of the five-piece outfit. 

Talking  about their debut album Upasana, which is currently under the works and is likely to be released soon, Hegde says their process of songwriting was heavily influenced by regular observations. “We take inspiration from nature and do an in-depth research on the ragas, notes and more importantly, the expression of it. If one doesn’t go in-depth into their profession, the results will be unsatisfactory. A lot of travel, discussions and regular jams sessions is the key to discovering the best part of the song,” he says. 

Drummer Mayur G S talks about a track titled The Chase from the album, the idea of which was conceived in 2016. He had penned down the lyrics for the track. “People pursue something in life, which they often get engrossed in, only to forget about what they actually want. Everyone is chasing something in life but the question here is that, are you chasing something or is it chasing you? The song revolves around this thought,” he adds.

Formed in 2015, the Bengaluru-based band comprises Vijay Hegde (lead vocalist), Shreyas Urs (lead guitarist), Sanketh Kumar (bassist), Mayur (drummer) and Abhimanyu Menon (tabla player).  Taking inspiration from bands like Porcupine tree, Parvaaz and Avial, Param’s music reflects exuberance with silky-smooth riffs, groovy bass lines and melodic vocal notes, which hold a blend of classical and Western elements, resulting in an impactful experience. The band had also previously worked with guitarist and composer Baiju Dharmajan, to whom they give major credit with respect to the learnings derived through the period. 

Apart from the much anticipated album, Mayur shifts focus on the band’s documentary, which has been shot by videographer Akshay Kumar S and depicts the journey of the band. “Music brings a lot of meaning to our life and the documentary showcases footage since the day we entered the jam room for the first time  and continues till date. We are on the verge of creating something which will be remembered and there is no room for error,” says Hegde.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp