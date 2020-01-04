A blend of two worlds

Muneef Khan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ask members of the Hindustani Progressive Rock outfit Param on what brought them together, and vocalist Vijay Hegde promptly says that despite each member being a part of different projects back in Mysuru, they realised that working together was the missing piece of the puzzle, which led to the formation of the five-piece outfit.

Talking about their debut album Upasana, which is currently under the works and is likely to be released soon, Hegde says their process of songwriting was heavily influenced by regular observations. “We take inspiration from nature and do an in-depth research on the ragas, notes and more importantly, the expression of it. If one doesn’t go in-depth into their profession, the results will be unsatisfactory. A lot of travel, discussions and regular jams sessions is the key to discovering the best part of the song,” he says.

Drummer Mayur G S talks about a track titled The Chase from the album, the idea of which was conceived in 2016. He had penned down the lyrics for the track. “People pursue something in life, which they often get engrossed in, only to forget about what they actually want. Everyone is chasing something in life but the question here is that, are you chasing something or is it chasing you? The song revolves around this thought,” he adds.

Formed in 2015, the Bengaluru-based band comprises Vijay Hegde (lead vocalist), Shreyas Urs (lead guitarist), Sanketh Kumar (bassist), Mayur (drummer) and Abhimanyu Menon (tabla player). Taking inspiration from bands like Porcupine tree, Parvaaz and Avial, Param’s music reflects exuberance with silky-smooth riffs, groovy bass lines and melodic vocal notes, which hold a blend of classical and Western elements, resulting in an impactful experience. The band had also previously worked with guitarist and composer Baiju Dharmajan, to whom they give major credit with respect to the learnings derived through the period.

Apart from the much anticipated album, Mayur shifts focus on the band’s documentary, which has been shot by videographer Akshay Kumar S and depicts the journey of the band. “Music brings a lot of meaning to our life and the documentary showcases footage since the day we entered the jam room for the first time and continues till date. We are on the verge of creating something which will be remembered and there is no room for error,” says Hegde.