‘Blues’ hit the fashion market

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After ultra violet, coral and green, this year the classic blue has made it to the colour of the year. Indicating freshness, peace and loyalty, designers in the city say the universal colour can quickly be paired with a number of other colours. On the ramp, lime greens and lemon yellows have been making appearances, but recently, blues seem to have crept in.

From suiting at Prabal Gurung (Nepalese-American fashion designer based in New York City) to shiny shorts at Staud (a clothing and accessories brand) and summer dressing at Jonathan Simkhai (a luxury ready-to-wear brand for woman), the colour of the year is quickly getting in vogue.

Pranshu Garg, a tantu (threadwork) designer in Bengaluru, says that the colour mainly goes well on gowns with the lighter and darker shades of the threadwork. “Silk blue blouses with traditional stitches which have been trending for a long time, will continue to be popular this year as well,” she says.

Designer Aprajita Toor believes that dark blue is a universal colour and will not require too much effort when it comes to pairing. “Psychologically, it is very calming to the eyes. For instance, if a person is attending an interview, it’s one of the best colours to wear since it sends out a sense of confidence and reliability. Which is why many working uniforms or business suits are blue,” says Toor, adding that 2020 is the season for colour pop, and blues with other pop colours will make for that perfect look.

According to Tatinee Sanyal, a second-year psychology student in a city college, the colour blue is a symbol of peace and vibrance, and signifies the essence of life and relationships. “The colour will go extremely well with western designs, and is a great one to pair with white,” she says.