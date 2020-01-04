‘Bold veggie flavours pair well with earthiness of wine’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When are you happiest at work?

I’m the happiest when I create new cake art and pass my learnings to cake-making aspirants. Creating an art piece is one thing, but to see your students achieve the same makes me so proud of myself.

What trends are you noticing regarding wine and food pairings?

When I think of fall harvest and veggies, I envision an array of roasted root vegetables such as carrots, beets, sweet potatoes and squash. The bold flavours of these veggies pair well with the earthiness of the wine and bring out the best in it.

What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?

I wish there was a bigger exposure of this profession to a larger section of the society.

Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?

I am a foodie. I love exploring places and their local cuisines. I don’t have any favourite places as such but since I’m from Delhi, I miss all the amazing food you get in Chandni Chowk (Parathein Wali Galli) and of course, the mouthwatering chats.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe really bad.

Thankfully, I don’t have an experience where I messed up a recipe badly. There are days where you do mess up but I have been fortunate enough to have time to fix it and present the dish.

What is the best recent food trend?

Keto diet is trending. Eat healthy food, including things you like in moderate amount.

-Chef Anushree Iyer, Whitecaps International School of Pastry