Don't look for advice, be curious: Nobel Laureate Ada Yonath

She was talking at the inaugural of the Children's Science Congress, at the 107th Indian Science Congress being hosted in Bengaluru.

Nobel Prize Winner Crystallographer Dr Ada Yonath (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

BENGALURU: "When I was five I made my own experiment at home. We were really poor with five families in the apartment. The first place to experiment was the balcony," said Nobel Laureate in Chemistry Ada Yonath, on Saturday.

Yonath said her first experiment was to check the distance from the floor to the ceiling of the balcony and she did so by stacking up all the chairs but fell down and broke her bones in the process. However it was the beginning of experimentation and her journey with science, she said.

"I really liked to understand nature and balance," she said, about her journey in science. While she wanted to be a writer and only considered science as just another hobby, being not good at writing made her choose science, she said.

Even as her University life was dictated by the availability of seats, she called it all "exciting."

Terming Indian scientist G N Ramachandran, a  'giant scientist', Yonath recalled an exciting moment in her life as a student researcher, when her test sample from a collagen experiment was used by Ramachandran at a conference, when she had begun to believe that she had misplaced it.

Exuding excitement for experimentation she encourages students to advance in their curiosity, even as everything may not go as one wants or predicts. She left them with one last advice: "Dont look for advices. Go after your thinking and curiosity and wish to understand. My wish is you will be successful and love the work you're doing ."

Ada Yonath
