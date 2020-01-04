Drunk man jumps into drain twice, rescued by firefighters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: High drama prevailed on Lalbagh road near Wilson Garden, after a 35-year-old drunk man jumped into an open drain twice, and fire personnel who rushed to the spot rescued him. The incident took place on Thursday night and it took a long time to trace him, when he jumped in the second time. A senior police officer identified the man as Srinavas N, a native of Kalyanadurga in Andra Pradesh, who had come to meet his relatives in Sampangiram Nagar, and was under the influence of alcohol. Around 10.15 pm, he crossed the fencing of the open drain and jumped in.

The onlookers immediately alerted fire and emergency personnel, who rushed to the spot and brought him up and came to know about his whereabouts. Srinivas said that he will go home and fire officials got into their vehicle to leave the locality. Meanwhile, Srinivas again jumped in screaming and the fire personnel again entered the drain. He was not seen around till 1.30 pm. Finally, he was seen walking near a bush from where he was picked up and taken to Victoria hospital for first aid. His relatives were informed about the incident.

Srinivas’ father Narayan arrived at the city and took him along to his native place. Lokesh K, an eyewitness said, “The man who was carrying a sheet of paper sheet was shouting when he reached the drain. However, nothing was written on the sheet. The police suspected that he might be mentally challenged and called an ambulance to shift him to the hospital. The onlookers did not get down into the drain when he jumped the first time, since it was too dark and scary.”Wilson Garden police were informed about the incident, however, no case has been registered.