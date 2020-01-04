Exploring a different side to Manto 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While much has been researched and written about Saadat Hasan Manto, his work continues to intrigue and interest many. Which is why, city-based theatre practitioner Deevas Gupta, who despite being “advised” by many to choose a different subject, still decided to go ahead with a performance on the subject. Titled Ishtihaar, the play will be staged on January 11, 12 and 18.

“I have been working on Manto’s stories for almost four years now, and I am attempting to bring alive his lesser-known stories. People often believe he is a dark writer because the most famous stories are either about Partition or prostitution. I wanted people to know this other side of Manto, which is witty and capable of addressing a serious issue through humour. I believe every story of Manto is like an advertisement leaflet, trying to sell humanity. Hence, the name, Ishtihaar,” says Gupta.

In Ishtihaar, he follows a format wherein the short stories of Manto are connected through a series of poetry written by him. Selecting the stories and then creating poetry around them took him over a couple of months. While he initially wanted to do a solo play, which he wanted to perform himself, he happened to share the idea with a fellow theatre friend, Prakil Singh. The latter, who has recently started exploring Urdu literature and was also going through some of Manto’s works, was keen to come on board. In addition, Siddharth Shah, also a theatre practitioner, turned into associate director for the production.

About the play that combines poetry and storytelling, Gupta says, “Very few people know that Manto has written a number of stories on adolescence. We have picked up a story from a series which is one of my favourites. It’s called Dhuan. The story tends to make you very uncomfortable at times, as it is a reflection of what goes into a teenager’s mind but it also has enough fun elements to create a balance and keep you engaged.”

Gupta did not want to just tell the stories or go with the traditional dastangoi style of storytelling. “The stories are partly dramatised here. We were looking for a structure that would allow viewers to engage in the play without getting disturbed by the breaks between the stories. We needed a connector which will not only create a flow but also set the ‘mood’ for the next action. Hence, we decided on poetry. And writing a poem specially for each story with a central idea was a major challenge,” he says.

For Ishtihaar, they have opted for an near-empty stage with only a bench, and no props at all. “The idea is that the play can be performed in a large theatre space or even in a living room,” he says. While many people suggested that Gupta choose a different theme for his play, the actor-director still went ahead with it, because he felt “good literature needs to be spread as much as possible.” And he hopes that the audience comes to believe that Manto was not as difficult as he is portrayed.Ishtihaar will be staged on Jan 11, 12 and 18, at Lahe Lahe, Indiranagar; Atta Galatta, Koramangala; and The Courtyard, Shantinagar respectively.