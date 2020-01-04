Home Cities Bengaluru

Field view: A brush with life of farmers

Artists from all over India are in town to showcase their artworks at Chitra Santhe which is centred this year on the theme of rural living

By Monika Monalisa
BENGALURU: It’s that time of year when Chitrakala Parishath opens the door for artists from near and far to exhibit their works. The 17th edition of Chitra Santhe will take place at Chitrakala Parishath, Kumara Krupa Road, on Sunday. Art lovers will be spoilt for choice, with 1,500 stalls installed just to showcase artworks. Last year, the santhe’s theme was a tribute of Mahatma Gandhi to commemorate his 150th anniversary. This year, the theme is around farmers and their lives. 

A regular participant at the event for 17 years, city-based painter Vimal CFN says a concept like this is useful for artists who do not receive much exposure. “Thanks to such festivals, a lot of architects have approached me for my work,” says Vimal, whose artworks are priced in the range of `50,000 to`1 lakh. Going by the theme this time, his art work revolves around farmers.

“I usually do a lot of landscape for this exhibition. This time, I am presenting some of my works that represent how cities have taken over farmlands and farmers are losing their lands,” he says. “As a result, farmer suicides are on the rise,” adds Vimal, who has earned a degree in arts from Chitrakala Parishath itself and also completed his masters from Bangalore University. 

On the other hand, Karthick Mal and Pradip Modak have travelled all the way from Kolkata to participate in the Santhe. Mal says this is the first time that he is participating in this event but he has heard a lot about it from his friends who had been a part of it earlier. “I do acrylic painting and most of my works are themed around ghats by the river, in Varanasi and other places. Following this year’s theme, I am trying to portray farmers migrating to cities to make their ends meet,” says Mal. He adds that it’s a very personal subject to him because he knows people who have gone through this pain. 

An art haven for many, Chitra Santhe features art works priced from `500 to `1 lakh. More than 4 lakh visitors are expected to visit this one-day exhibition. CKP had received over 2,600 applications from various participants, of which 1,300 artists were chosen to take part this time. Chethana Singh, a second year student of arts at Chitrakala Parishath, says, “As students, we can’t participate in this exhibition but we wait for this santhe eagerly because we get to meet so many artists, who we would not have got a chance to meet otherwise.”

Chitra Santhe will take place at Chitrakala Parishath, Kumara Krupa Road, on Jan 5, from 8am-8pm. 
 

