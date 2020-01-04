Home Cities Bengaluru

Grimm’s Hollow

This week I played Grimm’s Hollow, a game that released last Halloween (Free to play, and available on the game’s website) — but a game that shouldn’t be one of those things that ‘stays back in 2019’.

Published: 04th January 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The new year dawns with this irrational hope that everything in life will suddenly change for the better — a hope that the mistakes, and the sadness of the last year are suddenly washed away and there’s going to be an influx of fresh new and happy episodes coming our way. Even the objectively annoying events in the first few weeks of the new year would be converted into optimistic signs for the future. But what if there are some things, that sadly don’t change over midnight?

This week I played Grimm’s Hollow, a game that released last Halloween (Free to play, and available on the game’s website) — but a game that shouldn’t be one of those things that ‘stays back in 2019’.Grimm’s Hollow is a simple turn-based RPG with Lavender as the lead character. The very cute looking graphics and the associated soundtrack in the game is broken by the first and immediate revelation that Lavender is dead. She wakes up to find herself at a party with other skull-faced people in black robes who are celebrating her new employment as a reaper.

The game is filled with adorable puns related to the process of reaping. Lavender needs to keep her ‘willpower’ up to survive the fight, while reducing the ‘spirit energy’ of the ghost she confronts (while simultaneously reaping some for herself). Lavender can revive some of her will power by eating cookies or other such comfort food. The spirit energy she gains can help hone her skills (by going into her soul), it seems a little under used since the entire game ends in a few hours. 

Soon, you might realise that this turn-based fight system with its puns is just a distraction from the serious storyline that discusses grief. The conversations revolve around the soul and afterlife. It’s reminiscent of a game called To The Moon, both of which are poignant. The thankfully small journey gives us closure by answering the questions ‘Where is Timmy’, ‘What happened to him’, and ‘Will Lavender pass on’?If the completion of a year is anything like the end of the game, then it’s right — maybe everything changes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp