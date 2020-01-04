Home Cities Bengaluru

High onion prices bring more snack options on plate

 The evening snack has now become healthier.

Published: 04th January 2020 06:57 AM

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The evening snack has now become healthier. A popular snack for evening tea and coffee – onion pakoda – which was dropped from menus because of the price hike, has now taken a healthy turn. 
The overpriced onion has been replaced with spinach, cabbage, capsicum and green leafy vegetable pakodas. That is not all, it has also become a hit among customers at restaurants and eateries. 

Veerendra Kamat, proprietor of Kamat Restaurant and treasurer, Bruhat Bengaluru Hotel Association, told TNIE that since onion was removed from the menu, some alternative had to be found to meet the needs of customers. Palak (spinach) pakodas and seasonal vegetable pakodas have become a hit and the demand is only rising. “We cannot increase the prices as it will affect sales. We cannot use imported onions as the taste is not very nice,” he said. 

“The alternatives to onion pakoda became a hit, especially in college canteens, corporate offices and petty shops on commercial streets. This is because they are cheap, the ingredients are the same and quick to make,” said Sitharaman, a snack shop owner in Sadashivanagar. Good quality onions are being sold at Rs 100- Rs 110 per kg in the retail market. Some are also sold at Rs 80- 90 per kg, but the size of the onions are smaller.

Shopkeepers, Hopcoms and onion merchants have said that this is the first time that onion prices have been high for over a month, leading to reduction in purchases and they are looking for alternatives. Hopcoms Managing Director B N Prasad, said that it was the first time in history that onion prices have remained high for more than a month. It had once touched Rs 180 a kg, but was controlled in a few days. 

“Hopcoms is selling onions at two rates – Rs 65 and Rs 105. The variation is because of quality. Customers are also demanding less as the cost is high, so shops are also stocking less onions. Normally if 7-10 tonnes of onions were procured and stocked, now it has come down to 5-6 tonnes. This is also because the quality is not good,” Prasad said.  

Wholesale onion trader Uday Shankar said that the price had dropped in the wholesale market but retailers were still selling them at premium prices. He admitted that the quality was not good and cannot be stocked. “So people are buying them for their kitchens in smaller quantities. But small eateries and restaurants have shown a large reduction in purchase and prefer other items,” he said. 

onion prices
India Matters
Comments

