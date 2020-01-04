Kick-starting change 

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Thursday afternoon, a group of girls was busy at play at FSV Arena. The teenagers were engrossed in a game of handball, but there was no sound or shouting, just silence. In another corner, another group of girls was loud at play, but instead of kicking the ball around, they were huddled in groups of four, a football nestled between their backs as they waddled around in a circle, trying not to drop the ball. This is what day two of the Goals for Girls Leadership Summit looked like. The event aims to use football to teach girls how to be more impactful leaders in their organisations and communities.

The four-day summit, which will conclude on January 4, is being attended by around 120 girls, aged 13-18, from across India. Also present is a nine-member American delegation from Goals for Girls, the organisation conducting the summit in partnership with PASS Collective, Anglian Medal Hunt and FSV Arena.

PASS Collective founder Shaona Sen says the girls can apply the skills learned at the summit in order to create change. The mix of field and classroom-based activities focus on leadership themes like awareness, teamwork, communication and goal setting. Explaining a field activity, Lola Ogunbote, a facilitator, says the team is first asked to play handball without using words, or even sign language. Eventually, they are allowed to use limited communication through claps, and finally, a full range of communication. “After each session, we talk about how the lessons helped them in football, and how they can help them in daily life,” says Ogunbote.

Similarly, huddling with a football between their backs teaches them how to communicate with a team, with a debrief session exploring how they felt when they or their teammate made a mistake. Another session looked at how identity doesn’t always have to be connected to what a person does. Laura Dearden, another facilitator explains, “If football is their identity, an injury could leave them feeling lost. They need to realise that who they are on the inside is what matters.”

Each girl comes into the programme having already performed community service and understanding the challenges their community faces, ranging from gender inequality and lack of sanitation to child labour and poor roads. “They then create a storyboard and on the final day, present a project to take home to activate their community in order to create change,” says Sen.

While change on a large scale is time-consuming, one of the goals is to help the girls realise that it begins with them individually. Or as 13-year-old Mehak Javed from Delhi sums up: “In the group huddle, my team was slow. But instead of being asked to focus on being the first to finish the task, we were encouraged to do our best. Winning didn’t matter, our effort did.”

Zoya Siddiqui cited the example of a session wherein during a game, they were asked to identify which teammate had a stone hidden in the shoe. “We knew which girl from the opposing team had the stone, but from our team, we couldn’t tell. It showed how some people hide their struggles,” says the 17-year-old, adding. “Changing your own self, opinion and mindset is the only way to bring about a change in others.”