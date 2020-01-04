Millenials know what they want from love: Survey

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Millennials’ in 2019 have proved that have a mind of their own along with opinions on love and relationships says OkCupid, the dating app in its year end report saying that - millennials know exactly what they want. The pointers the survey shows: Men love romancing more than women, the data found that men are more traditional in their idea of romance than women as 65 per cent of men say they will most likely plan a first date on Valentine’s Day, compared to 50 per cent women, which clearly breaks away from the stereotype and tells us that women today are far more pragmatic.

Gender discrimination and exploitation is a thing of the past as 85 per cent of women and 81 per cent of men support the #MeToo movement wholeheartedly while 66 per cent of men and 76 per cent of women say that they would willingly participate in public demonstrations to fight for LGBTQ+ rights. 72 per cent of them believed that men and women are equally responsible for running households and 85 per cent said women should refuse to marry if there is a dowry demand.

Indian millennials are politically involved - a staggering 78 per cent of men and 75 per cent of women say that voting is very important to them. But most would avoid discussing politics on a first date. Move over Udaipur, space is the next hottest wedding destination – with 7,000 users mentioning space in their profiles, one can only assume people definitely like the space, moon and stars.

This was confirmed by more than half the users saying that the International Space Station would be a romantic place to travel to with a partner to exchange vows. Having good sex (86 per cent men and 75 per cent women) is far more important to millennials than having similar political beliefs for a match made in heaven and a happily ever after.

