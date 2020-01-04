On a short string

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gainacarlo Casati from Italy, Daw Ma Ma Naing from Myanmar and Reda Hassanin from Egypt are puppeteers coming from three different parts of the world but echo similar thoughts: They are puppeteers by passion and will do anything to make this art form survive. “It’s a dying art and we hardly get any financial support from our government to sustain this art form,” they say. Coming together for the 12th edition of the Dhaatu Puppet festival, these puppeteers could not help but shower praises on Anupama Hoskere for organising a festival, which is so unique in itself.

“For Christmas, I was in Bangkok to participate in a festival. I had sent my performance videos to Hoskere, after which she got in touch with me to be a part of this festival,” says Casati, who has been involved in the field of puppetry for the last 10 years and now handles puppets with 90 strings. Casati is in India with his fellow puppeteer Nivas Valsecchi for the festival. Hailing from the northern part of Milan, both of them will be bringing in the story of Giulio, a dog, that is curious and greedy for candies, and Fabiola a sweet, cheeky, hot-tempered little girl.

The Dhaatu Puppet festival is known for bringing unsung artistes from the world of puppetry from different parts of the globe, including Indian states like Kerala, Odisha, Manipur, etc. Talking about the richness of the art form seen in India, Naing, who is performing scenes from the Ramayana, says it is nice to see so many puppet shows from one country. “Though puppet shows have existed in my country for more than 500 years, there is hardly any encouragement for this kind of art form.

Here, I can see so many different kinds of puppets who are telling us stories from the Ramayana, but their story telling techniques are different,” says 63-year-old Naing, adding that they hardly get financial support from the government. “During any cultural festival, the solo artist gets better payment but in our line of art form, so many people are involved in the backstage activity that a small paycheck doesn’t help,” she says.

Even though puppetry is about fun and play, it’s also an important medium to spread social messages, says Hassanin, who uses his puppet shows in Cairo to spread such messages. Speaking about the ongoing anti-CAA protests in India, he says people can also go for silent protests if they feel strongly against something. “In the country I come from, it sometimes gets difficult to voice our opinions. So we use hand puppet shows to speak out our political opinion or anything controversial,” says Hassanin.

Gainacarlo Casati’s show will be held on Jan 4, 3 pm, while Daw Ma Ma’s show is scheduled for January 4, 5pm, and Reda Hassanin’s show will take place on January 5, 4pm.

