Paid peanuts for gruelling work

Rachana (name changed), a pregnant woman from a remote village in Kollegal has to wait for ‘Savitha madam’, an ASHA worker, to return from Bengaluru after the protest.

Published: 04th January 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

ASHA workers stage a protestst at Freedom Park against the state government, in Bengaluru on  Friday | Meghana Sastry

By Chetana Belagere 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rachana (name changed), a pregnant woman from a remote village in Kollegal has to wait for ‘Savitha madam’, an ASHA worker, to return from Bengaluru after the protest. Rachana cannot go to hospital for her delivery. So it is important for Savitha to reach her village quickly. Rachana and her family are dependent on Savitha as they are illiterate. 

ASHA workers are employed by the government in villages across India as ‘honorary volunteers’ to meet the government’s health targets. This includes immunisation, institutional births, family planning and nutrition. They are the first port of call for any health-related demands of the rural population, especially women and children. They are also counsellors and confidantes for many. Yet they are one of the most neglected lots. 

“If Karnataka has topped in healthcare, it is because of ASHA workers. It is unfortunate that every three to four months, we need to beg the government to meet our demands,” said activist Apoorva, who is part of the All Indian United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) which is supporting ASHA workers.The workers demand that their salaries be increased to Rs 12,000 per month and that their services be regularised. “Right now, we are paid in instalments, and that sometimes does not reach us. It’s tough to run families. I work as a domestic help along with this government work,” said Padmaja from Sirsi.

In most states, ASHA workers are paid ‘incentives’ for specific targets they meet and do not get a standard salary. In Karnataka, ASHA workers are paid a fixed sum of Rs 6,000 which includes Rs 4,000 from the state and Rs 2,000 from National Health Mission fund. They are eligible for incentives between Rs 3,500 and Rs 5,000 per month too. But for several months now, they have not been paid their dues properly, say ASHA workers. 

“They expect perfection from us in our work. But we are only given peanuts for our service,” said Roopa S T from a village in Shivamogga district. “In several cases, they have not been paid for months together. The government gives vague reasons like there is a software error in computer. Which computer doesn’t work for 15 months? ” said Sindhu, another worker.“There are 30,000-40,000 ASHA workers in the state. Most of the time, they are the primary source of contact in the health system. Many villagers don’t decide on their health-related actions without consulting them,” explained Apoorva, a worker.

