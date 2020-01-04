Home Cities Bengaluru

Pink rage: Asha workers stand firm 

Declare they will boycott work till their demands are met; meetings with health dept yield nothing

Published: 04th January 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

ASHA workers take out a mammoth protest rally, from City Railway Station to Freedom Park, in Bengaluru on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Accredited Social Health Activists or ASHA workers from across the state have decided to boycott their work until the state government fulfils their demands. The ASHA workers marched from the City Railway Station to Freedom Park on Friday urging the government to fulfil their demands including a minimum monthly honorarium of Rs 12,000, release of all the due pending for 15 months and end to linking ASHA incentives to ASHA SOFT or RCH portal.

D Nagalakshmi, secretary of Karnataka State Samyukta ASHA Workers Association said, “There are 41,000 ASHA workers in the state. We have decided to hold an indefinite protest until the demands are met. But now the police have asked us to go back as there are ongoing Citizenship Amendment Act protests. So we are going back. But it does not stop here. We are boycotting all our work and none of the ASHA workers will resume work until the demands are met.”

Nagalakshmi pointed out that they had multiple meetings with health department officials and minister B Sriramulu, “but got no positive response from them”. The protesting workers said that they have not been paid for the past 15 months. “I have a four-year-old child. With no salary, it is getting difficult for us. We have been working continuously hoping that we get paid. But how long can we go on,” said Shivalliah from Dharwad district. 

Anita from Ballari district said, “The state government is giving us only Rs 4,000. We will not resume our work until the minimum monthly honorarium is raised and dues are released.”Pankaj Kumar Pandey, commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department said, “We requested the ASHA workers to continue their work so that public service is not affected. So far we have fulfilled a majority of their demands. On other demands, we will have to make request to the high authorities. Till then, we want the ASHA workers to continue their work.”The protest affected traffic at Anand Rao Circle, Mysore Bank Circle and Nruputhanga Road.

