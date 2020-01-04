Home Cities Bengaluru

Student of Palike college tops ranks

Published: 04th January 2020 06:03 AM

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: “It’s a wrong notion that BBMP schools and colleges lack quality education. The teaching in BBMP colleges and schools is at par with private institutions,’’ says Rahamathunnisa of BBMP First Grade College for Women in Frazer Town, who scored first rank in BCom from Bangalore University. More than seven lakh students from 285 colleges took the BCom final-year exams.

A resident of Nagawara, Rahamathunnisa studied at a Government Urdu School till Class 7 and later at a private school where she finsihed her SSLC with 92% marks. She then joined the BBMP PU college under Commerce stream which she passed with 96% marks. She joined BCom in 2016 at the BBMP First Grade College for Women in Cleveland Town, Frazer Town, and passed with flying colours, scoring 665 out of 700 marks, topping Bangalore University. 

Of the seven subjects, she scored 100 in Income Tax-II and AC Cost Management papers. She also scored 98 marks in Principles and Practice of Auditing, 97 in Management Accounting and 96 marks in Business taxation. Rahamathunnisa has three sisters and a brother. She stays with her mother Sayeed Unnisa and brother and is the first in her family to complete a degree course. She used to help her mother every day with household chores and then go to college by bus. “I used to study for four hours a day. Throughout my education, I have never taken any private tuitions. The schools and colleges where I studied had good teachers who would impart good education,’’ she said.

Currently, Rahamathunnisa is studying MCom in Bengaluru Central University.  “Once I complete my Master’s degree, I want to work and take coaching for IAS alongside. I wish to become an IAS officer and serve the people,’’ she said.K Anand, principal of the First Grade College, said it is for the first time a student who had studied in a BBMP college got first rank. 

