Students to be trained to crack cyber crimes

BENGALURU: In a move to build syncretic relationships with academia and industry for creating a pool of experts in cyber security, the Centre for Cybercrime Investigation Training & Research (CCITR), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), in alliance with Infosys Foundation, is holding a two-month-long mentorship programme for nine final year students of professional colleges in Bengaluru. The programme will be held at the CCITR campus from January 6.

“Cyber crime is going to pose the biggest challenge to the police. While we have enough number of specialised Cyber Crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) police stations in the state, we don’t have the required number of trained police officers to deal with mounting cases of cyber crime. These include economic offences, hacking, data theft, stalking, morphing and impersonation, among other crimes. The objective behind the mentorship programme is to train students, who have the drive and aptitude, on cyber security,” said Director General of Police, CID, Praveen Sood.

He added that this was a pilot initiative of the CID in partnership with the Infosys Foundation to bring the police, academia and industry to create a pool of experts, who will be trained and equipped to deal with the rising threat of cyber security. “We had advertised for the mentorshipprogramme and received 80 applications. Of them, we have selected nine students who will be mentored by cyber sleuths and industry experts, arranged by Infosys Foundation. The participants will be given a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000. We will also offer themcontractual work after completion of their studies,” said Sood.

The CCITR, a trilateral collaboration among the CID, Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and Infosys Foundation, is one of its kind of cyber crime investigation and training centres in India. Since its inception in 2019, it has trained 1,800 personnel from law enforcement agencies, defence forces, prosecutors and judicial officers on cyber security, handling of technology investigation and creating standard operating procedures in cyber crime investigation.

The CCITR also functions as a resource centre for digital forensics.The student mentorship programme is in the spirit of Karnataka Cyber Security Vision 2025, which recommends to the state to “use its existing industry and academic resources and establish a special entity for public-private partnership in cyber security. Such an entity canaspire to bring various stakeholders such as police, forensics, academia, research groups, analysts, government departments and private organisations to develop interdisciplinary capability in combating cyber crime and promote a cyber secure state on the lines of the Cyberdome initiative of the Kerala State Police”, the vision document states.