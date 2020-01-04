Too cool for school?

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a new mother who didn’t know much about schools, Shweta Sharan, journalist and mother of a nine-year-old, turned to Facebook to understand schooling options from other parents. What started with a couple of hundred members in 2012, is now a full-fledged community comprising 43,000 members. And over the weekend, this group will be conducting their first offline event – Bangalore Schools Expo – bringing together schools, students, educators and parents.

The two-day expo to be held at NIMHANS Convention Centre has been put together by three parents – Sharan, Manoj Thelakkat and Sandhya Viswan, homeschooler and an educator, whose younger son (13) is unschooled – all of whom connected through the social media platform. “At the time I started, there seemed to be no Facebook community where I could talk to other parents and discuss schooling choices.

Most websites only told me about mainstream schools but I wanted to look at progressive schools and education choices for my daughter. When the group was formed, there were around 50 of us but it gradually grew larger by the year,” says Sharan, adding that it also served, and continues to be a support group for parents. “Those on the group kept requesting us to address pain points like choosing a school for their child, schooling that goes beyond exams, and creating a socially responsible human being,” says Sharan.

So, the expo only seemed to be a natural progression. “From the expos we have come across so far, there seems to be only those that focus on school admissions or B2B connections between schools and service providers. We are looking at a more holistic approach wherein we bring together every pillar of the education community,” says Thelakkat, who runs his own HR firm and is a parent to two children, aged 16 and 11.

Twenty-two schools, including alternative learning spaces, parents, students and educators will be actively participating in the event, which also includes talks and discussions. “For instance, one of the issues that we are going to touch upon is homeschooling and unschooling. When the online group first started seven years ago, people were mostly looking at mainstream schools.

But things have changed today with many interested in other forms of education. And those are the queries we are looking to clear,” says Thelakkat. The talks will give a platform to changemaker parents and students to voice their thoughts and opinions. “While some of the talks are pre-planned, we are also looking forward to some impromptu talks. For instance, if a child comes up and says he also helps with household chores, we would definitely like to give him a platform to share his story,” says Thelakkat. The Bangalore Schools Expo will be held on January 4 and 5, at the NIMHANS Convention Centre, Hosur Main Road. Entry is free.