12 IPS officers set to retire this year, state police to see rejig

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There will be sweeping changes in the state police administration this year as a large number of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers will retire from service. As many as 12 IPS officers from the incumbent Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) to four officers of the rank of deputy inspector general of police (DIGP) will demit office on superannuation this year.

DG&IGP Neelamani N Raju along with DGPs M N Reddi (Chief of Fire & Emergency Services, Home Guards, Civil Defence & State Disaster Response Force) and R Auradkar (Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation) will retire on January 31. DGP (Internal Security Division) AM Prasad’s retirement is due on October 31. If appointed as the next DG&IGP, Prasad will get a tenure of two years from the date of appointment irrespective of his scheduled retirement date.

Additional Directors General of Police (ADGP) N S Megharikh (Prisons), T Suneel Kumar (Recruitment), S Parashivamurthy (Crime & Technical Services) and R P Sharma (Communications, Logistics & Modernisation) will demit office on retirement between July and December this year.

Four DIGs - Rajendra Prasad, M N Nagaraj, Manjunath Annigeri and K R Suresh will retire between January and July. There is a long list of officers who are due for promotion following vacancies arising from the retirements of senior officers beginning next month. The government will appoint a new Head of Police Force (HoPF). Prasad is most likely to be the new DG&IGP, but DGP (Criminal Investigation Department) Praveen Sood is also a close contestant for the top post.

Three ADGPs - Alok Mohan (Railways), Megharikh and Sharma will be promoted as DGPs on February 1. Three IGPs of 1995 batch of IPS - Umesh Kumar (Additional Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru West), Arun Chakravarthy (Western Range) and Amrit Paul (Eastern Range) are scheduled to be promoted as ADGPs and posted in the three vacancies. Three IGPs of 1996 batch of IPS - Seemant Kumar Singh, R Hitendra and Harishekaran are in the race to get back to Bengaluru city in place of Umesh Kumar.

21 DySPs transferred

Bengaluru: As many as 21 deputy superintendents of police (DySPs) have been transferred with immediate effect by the Director General and Inspector General of Police P Neelamani N Raju. The police officers transferred on Saturday are: Venkatesh (CID) (transferred to Shorapura sub-division in Yadgir district), BR Gopi (Sakaleshpur, Hassan district), E Shanthaveera (Basavanabagewadi, Vijayapura district), A R Sumith, (Mysuru rural), Manoj Kumar Nayak (Chikkodi, Belagavi district), B M Narayanaswamy (Mulabagilu, Kolar district), MR Mudavi (CCB, Bengaluru city), HM Shailendra (Somwarpet, Kodagu disrict), Poornachandra Tejasvi (Krishnaraja, Mysuru city), S Patil Venkatanagouda (Shahabad, Kalaburagi district), M Prabhushankar, (CCB, Bengaluru city), K Raghu, (Sagar, Shivamogga district), Valentine D’Souza (Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada), KU Belliyappa (Panambur, Mangaluru city), Shivanagouda Patil (ACB), BK Umesh (CID), PK Muralidhar (CID), K Basavaraj (Lokayukta), B Balaraj (CID), B R Venugopal (Internal Security Division) and GC Ravikumar (Lokayukta).