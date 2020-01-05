Cops not following up traffic violation cases raised online

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police encourage the public to raise complaints about violation of traffic rules. But the law enforcing agency does not appear to have taken follow up action. Upon investigation into whether the complaints about violations raised on Public Eye or Bengaluru Traffic Police app (or its Twitter handle) are actually addressed by the police, it is found that no fine has been collected from many erring vehicles.

Netizens took to social media over the matter. Vinayak Pai had raised a complaint on a two-wheeler rider not wearing a helmet at Indiranagar KFC junction on October 27. There has been no record of any follow-up action until now, he said. Praveen G B, another netizen, reported traffic rule violations on September 7, but action is yet to be taken. “I verified the vehicle numbers and none of them has been registered for violation. So our efforts are not really useful?” he stated.

Ajit Pradhan said, “we are wasting our time in reporting traffic violations on Twitter. There has been no action even after a week.”According to a source in the traffic police, there is no designated team to handle social media accounts and they are managed by constables who understand their usage. Over 74 lakh cases of violations across 39 categories were registered in 2019, which was however, fewer by 8 lakh compared to the previous year.

While previously the BTP attributed the dip to steep fines, sources say that shortage of staff to handle social media is also a factor in it. “The complaints with appropriate evidence will be challaned,” said Joint Commissioner for Traffic B R Ravikanthe Gowda told TNIE. He did not comment further.