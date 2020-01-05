Home Cities Bengaluru

Design changes effected in BMRCL’s Airport Line route  

As a result, it has now issued another preliminary notification for the acquisition of land extending to over 5,000 sqm. 

Published: 05th January 2020

Bangalore Metro

Bangalore Metro (Photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to speed up construction, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has effected a couple of design changes in the Central Silk Board to Kempegowda International Airport Line via Krishnarajapuram. As a result, it has now issued another preliminary notification for the acquisition of land extending to over 5,000 sqm. 

According to an official source, the design in the original plan has been modified recently in two specific areas along the route—Kasturi Nagar and Veerannapalya—location for two Metro stations. Asked about additional land requirements due to the change effected, general manager, Land Acquisitions Cell, BMRCL, M S Channappa Goudar said, “We have sent the preliminary notification to the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board asking for the land. The land required falls under private ownership and an additional 47 properties need to be acquired,” he said. 

Chief public relations officer B L Yashvanth Chavan said, “The design change has been effected for saving construction time.” Asked to explain the specific changes, he said they were technical in nature. Asked about the status of the line, he said, “Preliminary works like land acquisition, soil investigation and indentification of utilities for shifting are in progress.” 

