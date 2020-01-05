Govts only interested in short-term outcomes of science: Nobel laureate   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “You need people in the government who understand science and like it”, said Nobel laureate Ada Yonath.At an informal interaction with media persons at the 107th Indian Science Congress, she said governments made of politicians have short term existence, while curiosity drives science and there is no defined direction.

“It (science research) is not like a bus that goes from point A to B in a particular direction. Science in fact does not even tell you if there is a road. One has to explore,” she added.Another Nobel laureate in physics Stefan Hell, said governments are interested in short term outcomes of science and focus more on applied sciences. “However the big leaps do not come in a planned way. We (Ada and me) had hoped and worked hard for our research to reach fruition,” he said.

He opined that ‘blue sky research’ or curiosity-driven science which does not have immediate results must be further encouraged. To flourish, science has to be free, he said, stressing on the objectivity needed for scientists to do justice to their researches. “You have to be frank and open to the results that you get,” he added.

Mothers need to ask right questions

Ada Yonath said mothers ask their children “how was your day? and what did the teacher teach you?” The question, she said, needs to be changed to “what did you ask the teacher?” There is a need to develop a culture of asking questions among children, she added. Pointing out that 25 per cent of Nobel laureates are Jews, the Israel-based scientist said it is because the community respects knowledge and gives prominence to education, considering the various episodes of exile where all they could take with them was their repository of knowledge.