Home Cities Bengaluru

Govts only interested in short-term outcomes of science: Nobel laureate   

He opined that  ‘blue sky research’ or  curiosity-driven science which does not have immediate results must be further encouraged.

Published: 05th January 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “You need people in the government who understand science and like it”, said Nobel laureate Ada Yonath.At an informal interaction with media persons at the 107th Indian Science Congress, she said governments made of politicians have short term existence, while curiosity drives science and there is no defined direction. 

“It (science research) is not like a bus that goes from point A to B in a particular direction. Science in fact does not even tell you if there is a road. One has to explore,” she added.Another Nobel laureate in physics Stefan Hell, said governments are interested in short term outcomes of science and focus more on applied sciences. “However the big leaps do not come in a planned way. We (Ada and me) had hoped and worked hard for our research to reach fruition,” he said.

He opined that  ‘blue sky research’ or  curiosity-driven science which does not have immediate results must be further encouraged. To flourish, science has to be free, he said, stressing on the objectivity needed for scientists to do justice to their researches. “You have to be frank and open to the results that you get,” he added. 

Mothers need to ask right questions 
Ada Yonath said mothers ask their children “how was your day? and what did the teacher teach you?” The question, she said, needs to be changed to “what did you ask the teacher?” There is a need to develop a culture of asking questions among children, she added.  Pointing out that 25 per cent of Nobel laureates are Jews, the Israel-based scientist said it is because the community respects knowledge and gives prominence to education, considering the various episodes of exile where all they could take with them was their repository of knowledge. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp