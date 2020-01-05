Home Cities Bengaluru

Potholes on highways, major roads should be repaired by Jan-end: Karjol

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol has set a deadline for engineers to fill potholes on highways and major district roads by January end.

Published: 05th January 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol has set a deadline for engineers to fill potholes on highways and major district roads by January end. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the minister said that the government sanctioned Rs 691.11 crore , of which Rs 193.33 crore has been spent so far on pothole filling; till date, 390 km roads are pothole-free. He told officials that he will randomly visit spots to check if the pothole filling work is going on. “If I find any pothole in that stretch, action will be taken against concerned officials,’’ he warned. 

Karjol stated that engineers have been instructed to clear drains on either side of the road while they repair roads. They have also been instructed to put direction boards on the roadside. He directed officials to maintain quality. The minister said that all the work related data will be available in the department website from January 15.Karjol said that this financial year, the state government allocated Rs 9,549 crore , by the end of December2019, Rs 3649 crore was spent. The remaining funds granted for other projects should be utilised by the end of March.

He said that Rs 500 crore was released towards flood relief grants and as many as 733 works were completed and the remaining was expected to completed by the end of January. In the second phase, works worth Rs 250 crore will be taken up.Under National Highway Development Planning, highways on a stretch of 3,692 km will be developed at a cost of Rs 4,500 crore. In order to reduce traffic congestion in the city, 155 km of roads — four-lanes will be developed at a cost of Rs 2,095 crore and Rs 45 crore has been set for land acquisition.

