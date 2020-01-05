Together, we can

Raghottam Koppar By

GADAG: As divisiveness and communal pitch continue to make headlines across the country, people of Gadag don’t have to look far to get inspiration for maintaining religious harmony. As made abundantly clear by even its name, the Veeranarayana Jumma Masjid Trust here has been an example of communal harmony for 70 years.

The trust handles celebrations for all the Hindu and Muslim festivals, and also the other activities run by both the communities in the city. It manages the Veeranarayana temple as well as the Jumma Masjid. Members of the trust management belong to both the communities, with Hindus and Muslims taking turns to manage it each year. The members take decisions about how to jointly celebrate the festivals of both the religions in a grand manner, with everyone joining in the festivities for Eid, Deepavali, Ganesh Chaturthi, Dasara and other occasions.

People from surrounding towns and districts also come here to see the Ganesha festival, wherein many Muslims carry the deity’s idol, chanting, “Ganesha bappa moraya”. Every year on Shivaji Jayanti, Muslim youths serve lemon juice to hundreds of Hindus who take out a procession on the main streets of Gadag. Dasara is also celebrated in a unique way here. It begins with the trust president worshipping the Banni tree, after which hundreds of people belonging to both the religions exchange ‘banni’ and take out a rally. The functions also involve meals served to everyone. Money for the celebrations is collected through donations.

“It’s a unique organisation, and I am happy to be a part of it this year,” trust president Dr Kushal Godhkindi says. “Over the past seven decades, there have been no issues or quarrels among us, as our ancestors have showed the perfect path to follow,”he adds.The Jumma Masjid is built between Veeranarayana temple and Trikuteshwara temple. The latter is located 1 km away from the Veernarayana temple, and the mosque is situated very close to the Trikutesh wara temple.

“While the Veeranarayana temple follows the Vaishnava tradition, the Trikuteshwara temple follows the Shaiva tradition, and the Jumma Masjid is sacred for Muslims. They have a common trust for administration and organisational purposes, which is a rare thing to find in the whole world,” Gadag Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath told TNSE. “We always have a strict vigil in place during important festivals, but Hindu and Muslim leaders cooperate with us, and we have peaceful celebrations every year,” Hiremath points out.

Gadag is the cradle of Rashtrakoota and Chalukya style architecture, and was administered by the Bahamani Sultans, characterised by a close assimilation of the Muslim culture. Though the trust was registered in 1949, people here have been working for preserving the heritage and communal harmony for centuries.

“We are proud to say that we are united in Gadag,” Makboolsab Shirahatti, a social worker, says. “We have a mosque situated between two historic temples. We all get together during all festivals. During Ramzan and Eid, we call our Hindu brothers, and give them Sheer Khurma, which is called Surkumbha here. It resembles ‘shavige payasam’ but we add more dried fruits,” he explains, talking about how they learnt the mutual way of celebration from their ancestors. “It is a normal thing for us. But people residing in other towns are surprised to know about this,” Shirahatti says.

Another social worker, Muttanna Bharadi, agrees, saying, “People from neighbouring districts have a shocked look after seeing the communal harmony here. During Shivaji Jayanthi, 20-30 Muslims youths distribute panaka (sweet lemon juice) to the Hindu brothers. During Ramzan, many Hindus observe a fast, and they eat together during Iftar. The younger generation is also following this tradition.”Hindus of the area also organise Ayyappa pooja at the Imam Khasim Dargah. “T N Guruswamy performs the pooja inside the dargah and 25 Ayyappas are sponsored for their tour to Sabarimala,” Abdul Munaf Munna of Khantota area says.

Winning accolades

Two years ago, a tableau depicting the message of communal harmony was selected among 40 participants to bag the first prize in the Mysuru Dasara festival competition. The tableau depicted the models of the Veeranarayana temple, Trikuteshwar temple and the Jumma Masjid, along with figures of a Hindu and Muslim hugging each other. At the front was displayed the message, ‘Stop hating and start loving’. Artist Ravi Shishuvinahalli, who led the tableau-making team in 2017, says, “We decided on the theme of communal harmony as Gadag has a history about it.”

Words of wisdom

The youths do not take any decisions if there is any difference of opinion. They consult the trust, and abide by the decisions taken by the members.

Helping hand

In December every year, Muslim youths collect money for Ayyappa devotees belonging to poor backgrounds. They perform Ayyappa puja at the Imam Khasim Dargah in January, and felicitate the devotees. This is the day when bhajans can be heard in the dargah. Each devotee is given about `5,000. During Eid, Muslim youths visit various temples in Gadag.