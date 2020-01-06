Bengaluru bigger, but not better

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

Bengaluru which grew bigger and bigger did not look better in the last decade. The age-old problems like traffic woes, garbage, pollution and green cover loss continued to haunt the city through 2010-2019. In fact, it only turned from bad to worse.

Bengaluru’s population which was around 96 lakh in 2010, crossed 1.3 crore by the end of 2019. After more than 10 years of planning, new zones were added to Palike only recently, but these still reel under poor basic amenities.

In 2010, Bengaluru had close to 40 lakh vehicles plying on its roads, and the number more than doubled by the end of the decade. In spite of new flyovers, road widening and new underpasses, traffic congestion continued as the number of vehicles too grew. Motorists have no respite from traffic chaos.

On a positive note, Metro operations started in 2011 and BMTC also added more to its fleet to accommodate more passengers.