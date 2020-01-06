Home Cities Bengaluru

BMRCL extends deadline to receive public responses on Comprehensive Mobility Plan to January 20

The original deadline was January 6 and there were voices raised in many quarters that the time given to respond to it was insufficient.

Published: 06th January 2020 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Bengaluru metro

Representational image of Bengaluru metro

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has extended the deadline for receiving public responses to the draft of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan to January 20.

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth told The New Indian Express, “This followed public demand for more time to respond to it."

The original deadline was January 6 and there were voices raised in many quarters that the time given to respond to it was insufficient.

The CMP has been readied by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport and BMRCL and proposes a mass transit system with integration of Metro, Suburban Rail and BMTC. It has proposed implementation of the Plan in three phases from 2020 to 2035.

The Plan was released on the BMRCL website on December 7 to get public response. Priority bus lane corridors for 202 kms, new roads running to 515 km, and dedicated high capacity corridors for 231 km and Metrolite (a lighter kind of Metro), figures in the CMP. Urban transportation expert Sanjeev Dyamannavar welcomed the move by BMRCL.

“It is really good they extended the deadline. The period opened for public responses was a holiday period, and hence, many were not in a position to give inputs for it. We also hope BMRCL holds a few public discussions and explains the details.

Browsing through the entire plan and understanding the implications of it for the City may not be possible for all,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru metro BMRCL
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp