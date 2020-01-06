Home Cities Bengaluru

Dressed in black, man spreads awareness on farmers’ plight at Bengaluru's Chitra Santhe

The 54-year-old visual artist, who is a resident of Bhavnesh Nagar, found people asking him about his distinct get-up.

Bengaluru Artists display their work during annual art fair 'Chithrasanthe' in Bengaluru Sunday.

Bengaluru Artists display their work during annual art fair 'Chithrasanthe' in Bengaluru Sunday. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst the crowd, one person seemed to stick out at Chitra Santhe. Dressed in black, donning a farmer’s cap and carrying a plough bearing the words “No farmers, No food”, Paramesh D Jolad was spreading awareness on the importance of farmers.

His answer was, “Dear all, without farmers , we will get no food. It is important for us to fight for them and ask the government to put an end to their struggle.”

Speaking to TNIE, he said that he hails from a family of farmers and he has seen his parents struggle. “I am aware of the difficulties my parents face as farmers everyday. I also know that people are aware of the farmers’ crises in India, but nobody wants to help. Farmers are the worst-hit when there is a drought or a flood, and even then they don’t get their money back,” said Jolad, who has embarked on similar campaigns in  many other cities.

