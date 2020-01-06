Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa hits Bengaluru streets to get support for CAA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: AS part of the BJP’s nationwide campaign to create awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday kick-started the outreach programme by visiting households in Bengaluru.

The saffron party has launched the campaign to counter the raging nationwide protests against the implementation of CAA. While the outreach programme has been planned for ten days, top BJP leaders embarked on a token door-to-door campaign on Sunday.

Yediyurappa selected Vasanth Nagar locality in the city to interact with residents. Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan and MLC Ravi Kumar joined him in the campaign.

“There will be no adverse effect on our Muslim brothers because of CAA. There was consensus on the Act even during the tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Attempts are being made to create confusion among the Muslim brethren out of malice,” Yediyurappa said. The party state-unit hopes to reach out to 30 lakh households with a focus on Muslim-dominated localities.

Yediyurappa visited about 15 houses in half-an-hour for the launch of the outreach programme, with BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel campaigning in Kerala. Union Ministers Suresh Angadi and Pralhad Joshi campaigned in Belagavi and Hubballi, respectively, while Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Karjol, C N Ashwath Narayana and Laxman Savadi campaigned in Gadag, Bengaluru and Ballari, respectively.

Minister Jagadish Shettar went campaigning in Hubballi while his cabinet colleague C C Patil along with Kudachi MLA P Rajeev led the campaign in Koppal, gathering signatures in support of CAA.

Minister R Ashoka led the campaign in Tumakuru with a padayatra, while Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari and MLA B Harath Shetty in Mangaluru and MLA Renukacharya in Honalli led the campaigns.

As per the instruction of the BJP central leadership, every MLA undertook a citizen outreach programme and distributed a handbook by the BJP with information on the controversial Act.