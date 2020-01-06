Home Cities Bengaluru

LOL time! Standing up for comedy in Bengaluru's Cubbon Park

That laughter is the best medicine is an old adage. And, Suno Bey, a standup collective, has been trying to ensure that Bengalureans get a healthy dose of this as early as possible.

Published: 06th January 2020 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Audience have a field day; (right from left) Debasish Rath, Rishabh Kanishka, Jitesh Hingorani.

Audience have a field day; (right from left) Debasish Rath, Rishabh Kanishka, Jitesh Hingorani. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: That laughter is the best medicine is an old adage. And, Suno Bey, a standup collective, has been trying to ensure that Bengalureans get a healthy dose of this as early as possible.

The group hosts an open mic at Cubbon Park every Sunday, which sees morning walkers, pet owners, families and other visitors share a hearty laugh over the sketches performed by the comedians. But why this unusual location for an open mic?

“It is the most happening place in Bengaluru on a Sunday morning,” answers Debasish Rath, who forms the collective along with Jitesh Hingorani, Rishabh Kanishka, Sid Agarwal and Kritesh Singh.

What started as an experiment in October 2018 has become a consistent event at the park. It is free for all and has at least 10 comics performing over two sets, beginning at 8.30 am.

“If people are still around after 11am, we add in a third set too,” says  Rath, a 35-year-old engineer, adding that the idea is to promote the art.

“Yes, standup is popular, but how many people have viewed it live? Most tend to only watch videos,” adds Hingorani.

These events are a good way for the group to promote themselves, and they also invite visitors to attend their curated open mics, some of which are ticketed. But that isn’t their sole aim.

Rath says it takes a comedian about 400 such open mics to build material for a successful one-hour set. Here, each comic gets to experiment with their material.

And Abhishek Singh got just the platform he needed to build his skills in comedy. The software engineer began his stint right here 10 months ago, and says he is confident enough now to participate in other productions and live shows.

Krishna Subramamiam, on the other hand, has been doing live shows for a while, but finds the vibes at Cubbon Park an interesting challenge.

“It’s obviously not the same as a pub or bar. Here, people are a bit sleepy and since it’s too early in the day, you have to ease into your jokes before bringing out the heavy stuff,” says the 28-year-old, whose performed a funny take on the casual racism Indians harbour.

Kanishka, who also performed at the event, says the open mics always see 25-30 people stopping by. For Jeanne Rozario, this was the first time she encountered the comedians opposite the State Central Library. The copywriter says, “It was a good start to my morning, which has definitely set the mood for the rest of my day.”

Like Rozario, Abhishek Jhajhria too was there for the first time, but as a performer. The doctor who moonlights as a comedian preferred the space purely for its open-air environment.

“If your jokes bomb here, it feels less uncomfortable than in a closed environment, especially one with spotlights, a mic and the entire setup,” he explains.

The thought was echoed by Lokesh Sanghi, who has been attending these shows for two months. The 23-year-old student says he too might try out his own material next month, adding, “I have the content, just need some courage now.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru Cubon Park Bengaluru standup comedy
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp