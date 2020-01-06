Man promises marriage, dupes Bengaluru woman of almost Rs 4 lakh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Posing as a Non-resident Indian, a man duped a 40-year-old widow of Rs 3.9 lakh. The accused, Arman Malik, was arrested by the Adugodi police on Friday.

The victim Kavitha, (name changed) alleged in her complaint that she was looking for a groom on a matrimonial site.

Arman contacted her in December 2019 and said that he resided in the UK. He promised her that he would take her there and settle once he married her.

A week ago, Arman called her saying that he had landed in Delhi and had an issue with the Customs officials as he had excess baggage with some valuables for her. He asked her to pay the penalty to get his luggage released. Kavitha transferred Rs 3.9 lakh to his account. Once the money was sent, he turned off his phone.

On Thursday, Arman called her again asking her to pay Rs 85,000 online for a parcel for her which he had left with customs.

Realising she was being cheated, she approached the police, who gathered the accused’s bank account details.

They tracked him to his house in Koramangala and arrested him. The police are now investigating to ascertain if he had cheated other women using the same modus operandi.

Taking note of the modus operandi being used by conmen, the police have asked women to be cautious while using matrimonial sites.