Thief gets trapped inside Bengaluru house, sets self ablaze

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old thief, who got trapped in a house, attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze on Wednesday. The injured Shashank works as daily wage labourer and had tried to burgle a house in HAL.

A senior police officer said, around 6.30 am, house owner Mohan, a civil contractor, was leaving his home in Vibuthipura, with his wife and children.

While Mohan’s wife was packing some things outside their house, Shashank gained entry into it. The family locked the door from outside unaware that Shashank was inside.

Fearing that he would be caught as he had no access to escape, he tried to hang himself but didn’t succeed. He then brought a pillow and bedsheet to the kitchen and set himself ablaze after leaking LPG. Around 8.30 am, when the family returned and saw the fire, they alerted the neighbours who doused the fire and found Shashank inside. The family alerted HAL police before rushing him to a private hospital from where he was shifted to Victoria hospital. He is said to be out of danger.

A case has been registered against Shashank and police said they will arrest him after he is discharged from the hospital.