Two killed, several injured as BMTC bus hit vehicles in Kamakshipalya

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two persons were killed and ten others were injured after a BMTC bus, which reportedly had a brake failure, rammed into bikes and autorickshaws near Kottigepalya Junction in Kamakshipalya traffic police station limits, on Monday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Bylaiah and Vishwaradhya.

Police said that the driver of the BMTC bus, Venkatesh, lost control of the vehicle after it allegedly had a brake failure. The bus that was coming from Sunkadakatte towards Kottigepalya Junction hit several bikes, autorickshaws and cars before coming to a halt.

In the mishap, Bylaiah was reportedly killed in the spot while another 12-13 injured persons were rushed to hospitals. Among the injured, Vishwaradhya, who is also said to be a biker, succumbed in a hospital while the condition of five others is said to be critical, the police added.

The police are further investigating the case.

