Catching the e-shopping bug, a few onions at a time

Never thought it would happen to me, but I think I am well on the way to becoming a dedicated online shopper.

Published: 07th January 2020 06:43 AM

By Pallavi Srivastava
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Never thought it would happen to me, but I think I am well on the way to becoming a dedicated online shopper. Thankfully, I am moving slowly towards it, and that’s a comforting thought for someone who spends a long time buying just about anything. Yes, I am one of those who look at a product, turn it around, check the size, check the price tag, keep it back on the shelf, do the routine with at least three other products, and finally decide to abandon the idea of buying anything. Which is perhaps why I couldn’t just warm up to the idea of browsing through shopping websites, where deciding not to buy something is just a click away. 

Things, however, are changing. It’s hard, you see, to decide not to buy onions. I admit, I have fallen to the lure of online discounts. And I hate to admit that I – who, as a child, so loved the sights and sounds of the weekly vegetable haats in my grandparents’ towns, or holding my father’s hand on foggy winter mornings as he beamed at the sight of sackfuls of fresh green peas at Daryaganj mandi in Delhi, or until recently, stuffing my bag with bunches of soppu at raithara santhe here –has succumbed to filling the virtual cart with the weekly supply of vegetables and fruits. But what to do, onions at `99 a kg do seem like an absolute steal now. 

EXPRESS Illustration

With that, my existence as a Bengalurean also gets the much-needed stamp. Surely, I was one of the last few people in the city who didn’t e-shop, except for books. The realisation dawned each time I stepped out of the door, and ran into a delivery-person carrying a box into the building. A deep sense of guilt erupted within, as if I was not doing justice to the startup city epithet. Not that it made a difference.

Just like the looming threat of social boycott did nothing to sway me towards the e-commerce portals. So popular had the practice of online shopping become that I had to stop using the usual silence-breaker conversation-starter line of, ‘so where did you buy this piece from?’. I know people had different reasons for loading their e-carts, including what a cousin and a fellow Bengalurean, who actually lives in the neighbourhood of Forum Mall, told me once: she found the sense of urgency to reach a decision in the trial room too much pressure. 

I felt no such pressure until a few weeks ago, and then suddenly realised what it means -- when I discovered onions at 25 per cent off. Yes, there could be no delay in making a decision. Then, on the same page, I found links to stocking up the kitchen (pantry, in an Indian flat? really?), with everything, from pomegranate to poha. All at a discount too. 

But then, I showed restraint, stopped myself at the veggies-and-grocery section, and was pleased at preserving my old-fashioned self. That was until a couple of days ago, when a colleague walked in, cradling a package in her arms. Confident with the knowledge that now I too was an insider to the world of online shoppers, I asked her about it. She mentioned a website that sells cosmetics and toiletries. I remained passive. And then she added, “It offers great discounts.”

