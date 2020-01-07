Home Cities Bengaluru

CBI to HC: Probing role of cops, tax officials, politicos

 With regard to the third official, sanction is awaited, the CBI said.  

Published: 07th January 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that it is investigating the alleged role of police officers, Income Tax officials, and some politicians in the IMA scam. The CBI placed the third status report of the investigation in a sealed cover before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar. Indicating that it is investigating the role played by police officers, the CBI stated that it has sought prior sanction from the state government under the Prevention of Corruption Act to prosecute the three police officers.

The report also pointed out that it has sent a proposal to the state government on December 18, 2019, seeking prior sanction under the provisions of CrPC and the Karnataka Police Act against three police officers for their alleged criminal act. The proposal seeking prior approval under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been received on December 31, 2019, in relation to two officers. With regard to the third official, sanction is awaited, the CBI said.  

Recording this, the bench directed the state government to consider the CBI’s request and take the appropriate decision immediately, giving out of turn priority. Consider requestMeanwhile, the bench directed the central government to consider the request of the CBI to have AYV Krishna continue as the head of its Multi-Disciplinary Investigation Team, which is probing the scam, as his deputation in the CBI is likely to come to an end on January 17, 2020.

“We hope and trust that the central government will consider the gravity of the offence. Prima facie, the investigation conducted by the team is satisfactory,” the court said. This was after the CBI counsel drew the attention of the court on the expiry of term of deputation of the officer in the CBI. The court adjourned the further hearing to January 16, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMA scam
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp