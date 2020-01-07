CBI to HC: Probing role of cops, tax officials, politicos

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that it is investigating the alleged role of police officers, Income Tax officials, and some politicians in the IMA scam. The CBI placed the third status report of the investigation in a sealed cover before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar. Indicating that it is investigating the role played by police officers, the CBI stated that it has sought prior sanction from the state government under the Prevention of Corruption Act to prosecute the three police officers.

The report also pointed out that it has sent a proposal to the state government on December 18, 2019, seeking prior sanction under the provisions of CrPC and the Karnataka Police Act against three police officers for their alleged criminal act. The proposal seeking prior approval under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been received on December 31, 2019, in relation to two officers. With regard to the third official, sanction is awaited, the CBI said.

Recording this, the bench directed the state government to consider the CBI’s request and take the appropriate decision immediately, giving out of turn priority. Consider requestMeanwhile, the bench directed the central government to consider the request of the CBI to have AYV Krishna continue as the head of its Multi-Disciplinary Investigation Team, which is probing the scam, as his deputation in the CBI is likely to come to an end on January 17, 2020.

“We hope and trust that the central government will consider the gravity of the offence. Prima facie, the investigation conducted by the team is satisfactory,” the court said. This was after the CBI counsel drew the attention of the court on the expiry of term of deputation of the officer in the CBI. The court adjourned the further hearing to January 16, 2020.