Conman dupes divorcee, arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 49-year-old divorcee was duped by a conman who had promised to marry her, but made away with gold and other valuables valued at Rs 7 lakh. The Jeevanbimanagar police arrested the accused Yuvaraj alias Murugesh (50), a native of Chennai, in this regard. A senior police officer said Tara (name changed), a resident of Kodihalli, alleged in her complaint that she had met Yuvaraj through a matrimonial site. He claimed of being involved in the iron export business and had a plan to settle in Dubai. He managed to convince her by assuring that he will marry her in December 2019. In the meantime, he also told her that he was in financial crisis and needed money.

Tara helped him in get loans from private banks, while Yuvaraj also made her pledge gold valuables with a finance company. Later, he started avoiding her for two months. It was then that Tara realised that she was cheated by Yuvaraj, but did not approach the police. Two days ago, the police came to Tara’s house and showed her a photograph of Yuvaraj. Police took Yuvaraj into custody, and he was arrested by Mysuru police for cheating two other women in a similar modus operandi.