Cops launch women safety programmes

The south-eastern division of Bengaluru city police is soon launching a mixed martial art training to equip women with self defence techniques.

Published: 07th January 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

A self defence demonstration held at  St. Johns auditorium in Bengaluru

A self defence demonstration held at  St. Johns auditorium in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The south-eastern division of Bengaluru city police is soon launching a mixed martial art training to equip women with self defence techniques. A team of 15 women police officers, called ‘Veera Vanithe’, who received a similar training for six months will train girls in schools, colleges and universities and even in slums.

The division also conducted a ‘women safety and crime awareness’ programme at St John’s auditorium at Koramangala on Monday. Over 1,500 students from various schools, colleges and universities in the city attended the event. A 15-member team of the department named Jagrithi, will conduct street plays on women’s safety, drugs abuse and safety of children. 

It is also the first division to entirely launch electronic beat system or e-beat system in all of its stations. Isha Pant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP south-east) told TNIE that previously the attendance record of officers going on beat patrolling was done manually. “Now, through Subabu app, I can live track them and find out who is on duty.

The app also has facial recognition where and when a particular person is caught, we click his/her picture and search through our database if there is any previous crime record,” she said.

