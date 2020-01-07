Fired employee performs ‘black magic’, booked

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man allegedly performed “black magic” in front of a hardware store from which he was sacked near Mahalakshmi Layout on Sunday night.According to a CCTV footage, Srinivas threw lemon, turmeric, coins, nails and other materials related to black magic before fleeing the scene. A senior police officer said Vishwanath who owns Buvaneshwari Hardware shop fired Srinivas as he used to lift money from the shop in his absence. Vishwanath approached the police seeking action.