Good to see bold protests by youth: Musician Rahul Ram

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The connection may not be apparent to most people at the first instance, but it is a deeper link that prompted musician Rahul Ram to perform at an art exhibition about water conservation in the city. “I am a scientist and an artiste,” Ram, who holds a Ph.D in environmental toxicology, told CE on the sidelines of his performance at Submerge, the exhibition organised by Science Gallery.

“I like the idea of trying the multidisciplinary approach, trying to bring together science and arts, and society and arts. Through arts, we can bring people closer to science and societal issues,” he added.

The current milieu in the country is only reinforcing his idea, he pointed out. “Today’s youth are taking bold yet creative steps to protest against social and environmental issues. Look at the anti-CAA protests, they are full of energy and so creative,” he said.

Ram’s performance on Sunday at Bangalore International Centre auditorium also carried forth his strong association with the issue of water conservation. “The songs were related to water,” he said, adding, “When I came here to perform, folk songs, poems and film songs on river came to my mind.” Among the tracks he sang was his band’s Nadiyan hain hum behne do, and songs from the Narmada Bachao Andolan. “These were the songs we learnt from our fellow protesters at the Narmada Bachao Andolan,” he revealed, calling his solo performance on the theme a “challenge”, since he had not done it before.

However, Ram emphasised that at Indian Ocean, they always focus on creating original songs, and over the time, the sounds have changed slightly. “We don’t stick to any style, and it keeps changing, depending upon the involvement of the band members. Now, of the people who were in Indian Ocean in 1991, I’m the only one left. Amit and I have been together since 1994,” he said, talking about how the new members added their different sounds to the band. “Our guitar player now likes Carnatic music. We are also trying to explore Saraiki language, a Punjabi dialect, and Sufi elements etc.,” he Ram.

According to him, the music scene is also changing among youngsters. He said, “In India, a lot of urban music is becoming rap. I’m not a rapper. But I have noticed some guys coming up with rap music related to important topics. I hope such things will continue. I wish them all the power to carry on.”